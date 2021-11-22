Target will keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Target says having its stores closed on Thanksgiving will be the new normal, permanently ending a tradition that it embraced for years. The move, announced Monday, comes as the Minneapolis-based discounter and other retailers including Walmart and Macy’s will be closed for the second Thanksgiving in a row. Target is the first major retailer to announce that it’s putting an end to Thanksgiving Day store shopping, and the move could encourage other peers to follow. Last year, the pandemic forced retailers to rethink Black Friday’s shopping bonanza weekend, and led to them to spread out their big discounts starting earlier in October, instead of concentrating on a few days, as they tried to discourage crowds because of safety concerns.