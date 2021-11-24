California denies most fracking permits ahead of 2024 ban

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators are denying most permits for the controversial oil and gas extraction process known as fracking, years ahead of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2024 ban. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that state oil regulators have denied 109 fracking permits in 2021, more than any prior year. Fifty of the permits were denied based on climate change concerns. Most of those denials were for requests from Bakersfield-based Aera Energy. Kern County and the Western States Petroleum Association have sued over the denials. The state faces several court deadlines next week. Newsom has directed regulators to stop issuing permits by 2024 as part of his broader efforts to end oil and gas production.