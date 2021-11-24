JPMorgan’s Dimon regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

By KEN SWEET

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Friday that “he truly regrets” a quip he made this week about JPMorgan outlasting the Chinese Communist Party. Dimon was speaking at an event in Boston where he noted that both his bank and the Communist Party were celebrating their 100th birthdays. A JPMorgan spokeswoman said the bank remains committed to doing business in China. Many large U.S. banks have operations in China, and their ability to do business there and how successful they are is often at the whim of the Chinese government.