Putin tests experimental nasal vaccine against COVID-19

By DARIA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he has taken an experimental nasal vaccine against the coronavirus, three days after he received his booster shot, as Russia faces its worst surge of infections and deaths since the pandemic began. Putin was vaccinated with Sputnik V, Russia’s domestically developed vaccine, in the spring. On Sunday, he said he received a booster short of Sputnik Light, the one-dose version of the jab, and said he wanted to take part in testing the nasal version of Sputnik V. The nasal vaccine is yet to be tested on the public. It will need to go through several trial phases to establish that it is safe and effective to use. Putin made the announcement Wednesday.