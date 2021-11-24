Sweden’s parliament approves first female prime minister

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s parliament has approved Magdalena Andersson as the country’s first female prime minister. Lawmakers on Wednesday tapped the finance minister who recently became the new leader of the Social Democratic party. Andersson was picked to replace Stefan Lofven as party leader and prime minister. Those are roles he relinquished earlier this year. The development marked a milestone for Sweden. The country has been viewed for decades as one of Europe’s most progressive countries when it comes to gender relations. But it hadn’t yet had a woman in the top political post.