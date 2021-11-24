White House: No apparent disruption from vaccine mandate

By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to the government that they are at least partially vaccinated, according to White House officials. In total, 96.5% of employees have been deemed in compliance with the policy. A breakdown on compliance by federal agency is expected later Wednesday. White House officials say the most important lesson for businesses from the federal experience is that once they take the first step toward requirements, their workers will follow.