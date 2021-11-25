Asian stock markets sink as traders watch Europe virus cases

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have declined as traders weigh the impact of a surge in coronavirus cases in Europe and anti-disease controls that threaten to disrupt trade and travel. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Austria has imposed a nationwide lockdown, while Italy imposed curbs on activity by unvaccinated people. The U.S. government advised Americans to avoid Germany and Denmark. Investors also are more cautious after Federal Reserve officials said in notes from their October meeting released this week they foresaw the possibility of responding to higher inflation by raising rates sooner than previously planned.