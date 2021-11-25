Facade is rosy again: Can Bally’s casino’s future be, too?

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A year after new owners took over Bally’s casino in Atlantic City, a $100 million facelift is underway involving hotel rooms, the casino floor and more. Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corporation bought the Boardwalk property last November, and company chairman Soo Kim says “the jury is out” on how well it has done. Bally’s ranks last out of Atlantic City’s nine casinos in terms of gambling revenue, but Kim feels the company will make a profit on its investment. Caesars Entertainment sold it for $25 million, and the new owners pledged to pump $100 million into it over four to five years.