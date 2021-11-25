French fishermen to block ports, tunnel in spat with UK

CALAIS, France (AP) — French fishing crews are threatening to block French ports and traffic under the English Channel on Friday to disrupt the flow of goods to the U.K. It’s the latest tension point between the neighboring countries. French fishermen are angry at the British government for not granting more licenses to fish in U.K. waters. They’re also angry at their own government for not doing more to defend them. Fishing crews are expected to use their boats to block ports in Calais, Saint-Malo and Ouistreham, and to use cars to block the highway leading to the tunnel beneath the Channel.