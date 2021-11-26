Climate activists block Amazon UK warehouses on Black Friday

Climate activists are blockading Amazon warehouses across the U.K. on Friday in an attempt to pressure the company on one of its busiest days of the year. They want the ecommerce giant to improve working conditions and end business practices that hurt the environment. Members of Extinction Rebellion targeted 13 Amazon fulfilment centers in the United Kingdom. Their aim is to disrupt 50% of the company’s deliveries on Black Friday, which marks the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season. Activists blocked the entrance to Amazon’s warehouse in Tilbury, east of London, with an effigy of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sitting on top of a rocket.