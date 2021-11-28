Asian leaders at economic summit vow to help Afghanistan

By ALEXANDER VERSHININ

Associated Press

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — The leaders of several Asian countries have called for boosting economic ties with Afghanistan and pledged to provide assistance to the Afghan people during a summit in Turkmenistan. The countries, which are part of the 10-nation Economic Cooperation Organization that includes Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan and six ex-Soviet nations, voiced concerns Sunday about the situation in Afghanistan and promised to help stabilize the country, which has been taken over by the Taliban. Pakistanis President Arif Alvi noted the threat of Afghanistan’s economic and financial collapse, saying the Islamic world needs to pool efforts to help avert a “catastrophe that could foment chaos and conflict.”