Charities fundraising for other nonprofits on GivingTuesday

By EMILY HAYNES of The Chronicle of Philanthropy

Chronicle of Philanthropy

GivingTuesday, the annual fundraising blitz on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, turns 10 this year. What began as a social-media hashtag to counter aggressive consumer advertising campaigns with appeals for charitable giving has now grown into a juggernaut. Charities raised an estimated $2.47 billion from U.S. donors on GivingTuesday last year in addition to the $503 million they raised on GivingTuesdayNow, the special May 5 giving day to raise emergency dollars to meet pandemic needs. This year, however, some fundraisers worry that donors will no longer feel the same urgency to give as they did in 2020.