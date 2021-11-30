Greece to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for over-60s

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Residents in Greece over age 60 will be fined 100 euros a month if they fail to get vaccinated against the coronavirus under the first general COVID-19 mandate announced by the country’s government. The measure was announced in response to a surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised announcement Tuesday that the mandate will come into effect on Jan. 16 with the fines to be added to their tax bills. Greece’s death toll exceeded 18,000 this week with confirmed infections at record levels. Roughly a quarter of the country’s adult population remains unvaccinated.