MI6 spy chief says China, Russia, Iran top UK threat list

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s foreign intelligence agency saiys China, Russia and Iran pose three of the biggest threats facing the U.K. in a fast-changing, unstable world. MI6 chief Richard Moore says the three countries and international terrorism make up the “big four” security issues confronting Britain’s spies. In a rare public speech, Moore said China is the agency’s “single greatest priority.” He also said the U.K. continues “to face an acute threat from Russia.” Moore argued Tuesday that Britain’s spies must give up some of their secrecy and seek help from tech firms to win a cybersecurity arms race that is giving hostile countries and groups more capacity.