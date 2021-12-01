EU decides against emergency summit on omicron for now

By RAF CASESRT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Union official says the bloc has decided against holding a special remote summit of EU leaders on the omicron coronavirus variant for the time being. The official said Wednesday that the EU’s 27 health ministers will first assess the situation next Tuesday before it will be put to the leaders in the Dec. 16 regularly planned summit. An emergency summit had been discussed for days but it was tough to find a time slot for all the leaders. It was also unclear exactly what the leaders could decide while so much remained uncertain about the new variant that was first discovered in southern Africa.