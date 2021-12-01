Slithering ‘snake burglar’ steals thousands from CA salon

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police were looking for a man dubbed the “snake burglar” who wriggled his way through a Southern California business and fled with several thousands dollars. KNBC-TV says surveillance video shows the man slithering on his belly at the Rustic Roots salon in Riverside last Friday, possibly to avoid a motion sensor. The man fled with hundreds of dollars in product and a safe with more than $8,000 inside. Local businesses say the same man may have tried the same slithery trick recently on other businesses in the area.