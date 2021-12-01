Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 5:27 PM

Slithering ‘snake burglar’ steals thousands from CA salon

KTVZ

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police were looking for a man dubbed the “snake burglar” who wriggled his way through a Southern California business and fled with several thousands dollars. KNBC-TV says surveillance video shows the man slithering on his belly at the Rustic Roots salon in Riverside last Friday, possibly to avoid a motion sensor. The man fled with hundreds of dollars in product and a safe with more than $8,000 inside. Local businesses say the same man may have tried the same slithery trick recently on other businesses in the area. 

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content