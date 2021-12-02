EU drug regulator starts reviewing new coronavirus vaccine

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union drug regulator says it has started a rolling review of a new coronavirus vaccine made by French startup Valneva. The move announced on Thursday is a first step toward giving the vaccine the green light to be used in the 27-nation EU. Approval by the European Medicines Agency would add another vaccine to the EU’s armory against COVID-19 as the bloc is ramping up administering booster shots and some countries prepare preparing to deliver shots of Pfizer’s vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. Last month, the EU’s executive commission approved a contract with Valneva for member states to buy almost 27 million doses in 2022.