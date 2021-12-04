UK tightens travel testing rules amid omicron concerns

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government has tightened travel restrictions amid concerns about the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. It said all travelers arriving in England will need to take a COVID-19 test before they board their flight. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new rules will apply from 4 a.m. London time Tuesday. He said: “In light of the most recent data, we are taking further action to slow the incursion of the omicron variant.” Javid also added Nigeria to the U.K.’s travel “red list,” which means that arrivals from there will be banned except for U.K. and Irish residents, and those travellers must isolate in designated quarantine facilities. One airport executive said the new rules will be a “major deterrent” to travel over the holidays.