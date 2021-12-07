Jalisco to join Michoacan in Mexico avocado exports to US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Agriculture Department says it has reached agreement with U.S. authorities on a working plan to allow avocados from a second Mexican state to be exported to the United States. For almost 25 years, Mexico has been allowed to export avocados only from one western Mexico state — Michoacan. Under an agreement reached in 1997, Michoacan growers proved to U.S. inspectors that their fruit was free from pests like avocado seed weevils or fruit flies. Mexico’s Agriculture Department said Tuesday a similar deal has been reached that could allow avocados from the neighboring state of Jalisco to be exported to the U.S. as soon as 2022.