Australia foreign minister welcomes EU security pledge

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister has started a European tour in Athens. Marise Payne on Wednesday welcomed a recent initiative by the European Union to boost its presence in the Indo-Pacific region despite a spat with EU member France over the cancellation of a major submarine order. The initiative was announced in September and includes plans to increase a naval presence by EU member states and build stronger defense ties with countries in the region. Payne will visit Belgium and Austria after her stop in Greece. She will meet in Brussels with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.