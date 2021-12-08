Germany-wide police raids target alleged worker trafficking

BERLIN (AP) — German police are conducting raids across the country to crack down on the alleged human trafficking of unskilled workers from outside the European Union. Federal police in Berlin tweeted that the raids started at 7 a.m. local time (0800GMT) on Wednesday. The police agency said officers searched homes and businesses, focusing on the German capital and surrounding Brandenburg state. Searches were carried out in 10 German states in all. German news agency dpa reported that police were investigating around 20 suspects for suspected involvement in allegedly forging EU citizenship documents and placing the workers with large logistics companies.