CVS Health hikes dividend, eyes push into primary care

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

CVS Health is hiking its dividend and offering a better-than-expected 2022 revenue forecast as the health care giant prepares to dive deeper into providing more care. CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement that the drugstore chain, pharmacy benefits manager and health insurer is planning its next “major evolution” by expanding into areas like primary care. The company says it intends to add advanced centers to its mix of drugstores and “HealthHUB” locations it started introducing a few years ago. The company will discuss its strategy more Thursday at its annual investor meeting.