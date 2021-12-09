Sienna Miller settles phone hacking claim against tabloid

LONDON (AP) — Actor Sienna Miller has accepted “substantial” damages from the publisher of British tabloid newspaper The Sun which she accuses of hacking her phone and leaking news of her pregnancy. Miller joins a list of dozens of people who have received payments from News Group Newspapers over illegal eavesdropping. Most of the hacking cases have involved the now-defunct News of the World which was shut down in 2011 after phone hacking revelations. The publisher has denied hacking went on at The Sun. But the 39-year-old Miller said she felt “fully vindicated” after the publisher agreed Thursday to pay her undisclosed “substantial damages” without admitting liability.