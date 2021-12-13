Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led Wall Steet retreat

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street retreated from recent record levels on weakness in technology shares. Hong Kong’s benchmark slipped on persisting worries over property developers. Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai also declined. On Monday, the S&P 500 fell 0.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 1.4%. Technology, energy and travel-related companies had some of the biggest losses. Pfizer rose after announcing a deal to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals, and Harley-Davidson rose after saying it will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company. Treasury yields fell.