Father, son blamed for California wildfire out on lower bail

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A father and son charged with sparking a devastating Northern California wildfire are out of jail after a judge vastly reduced their $1 million bail. The Caldor Fire forced tens of thousands of people to flee Lake Tahoe communities earlier this year. A Placerville judge on Monday reduced bail for Travis Shane Smith to $50,000 and reduced bail for his father David Scott Smith to $25,000. The judge largely rejected El Dorado County prosecutors’ arguments that the duo posed a flight risk and said there was no evidence they acted with malice. Defense attorneys said the men are eager to clear their names.  

