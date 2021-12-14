New Haiti disaster: Fireball from toppled tanker kills 75

By PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA and EVENS SANON

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — Fuel is in short supply all across Haiti, and some neighbors in the city of Cap-Haitien saw the crash of a tanker truck as a chance to scoop up valuable spilled gasoline. But then it exploded, unleashing a fireball. Officials say at least 75 people died. Early reports indicate that the tanker was trying to avoid a motorcycle when it veered and flipped Tuesday. Onlookers then rushed to the scene to collect what they could, likely for sale on the black market, as the fuel drained toward a nearby pile of smoldering trash. The impoverished nation has been bombarded by disasters