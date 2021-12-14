UAE suspends talks on $23B weapons deal with US

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United Arab Emirates is suspending talks on a $23 billion deal to purchase American-made F-35 planes, armed drones and other equipment, a rare dispute between Washington and a key ally in the Persian Gulf. The Emirati embassy in Washington said it would “suspend discussions” with the U.S., though meetings at the Pentagon this week between the two sides on other matters will move forward as planned. The proposed sale of 50 F-35s to the UAE came at the end of former President Donald Trump’s administration. President Joe Biden’s administration put the deal on hold after he took office.