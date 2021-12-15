China economy slows as virus outbreaks disrupt recovery

BEIJING (AP) — China has reported its economy slowed in November, buffeted by coronavirus outbreaks, weak demand and supply chain disruptions. Retail sales were weaker than in October and inflationary pressures are complicating efforts to boost growth. The spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, Fu Linghui, said the global environment was becoming “more complex and severe.” But he said China still expects to meet economic goals for this year, even as tighter limits imposed on borrowing by real estate developers are crimping construction and sales in the all-important property sector. Fu said the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Winter Olympics would likely have “limited impact overall” since pandemic restrictions are limiting travel and other activities.