Jittery Ukrainian villagers ‘fear that a big war will start’

By INNA VARENYTSIA and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

NEVELSKE, Ukraine (AP) — The seven-year-old conflict in eastern Ukraine has all but emptied the village of Nevelske located near the line of contact between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces. Only five people still live in the village. That’s down from a population of 286 in 2014. Shelling last month has damaged or destroyed 16 of the 50 houses there. Small-arms fire frequently is heard during the day. And artillery often booms at night. The home of one resident was destroyed by a rebel mortar shell. And she wiped away tears as she searched the rubble for anything to be salvaged. A Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has stoked fears of renewed large-scale fighting. The situation has rattled the already nervous residents.