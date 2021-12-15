Skip to Content
Retail sales rise 0.3% in Nov. but shoppers show resilience

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans slowed their spending in November from October but  they  showed another month of resilience against higher prices and shortages in stores. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3%  in November from the month before when sales rose a revised 1.8%,  the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday. Consensus estimates were for an increase of 0.8%, according to a survey of economists by FactSet.

