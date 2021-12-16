Court upholds Trump administration’s ban of gun bump stocks

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans has upheld a federal ban on “bump stocks” — devices attached to semiautomatic firearms to let a shooter fire multiple rounds with a single trigger pull. The ban was instituted in 2019 by the Trump administration after a sniper in Las Vegas used the device to help him massacre dozens of concertgoers in 2017. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a Texas-based federal judge’s ruling in a lawsuit challenging the ban. The ban has also survived in three other circuit appeal courts. One of those cases is on appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.