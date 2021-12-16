Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has book deal

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The former Facebook manager who startled the world this fall by leaking tens of thousands of internal documents and accusing her former employer of caring more about money than about public safety has a book deal. Little, Brown and Company announced Thursday that it had acquired Frances Haugen’s memoir, which it said would offer “a critical examination of Facebook.” The book does not yet have a title or release date. Haugen’s prominence has been cited as a sign of a rising wave of Big Tech whistleblowers. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has disputed her accounts, calling them a “false picture” of the company.