Germany getting more vaccines for ‘offensive’ booster drive

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is scrambling to procure more vaccines to fuel what the new health minister calls a “very offensive” and fast booster strategy that would leave the country better prepared for the onslaught of the new omicron variant. Germany on Wednesday administered nearly 1.5 million shots, its highest one-day total so far. The health minister said Thursday he wasn’t satisfied with an inventory of vaccine delivery plans for the rest of December and next year’s first quarter after he took office last week, because “it simply isn’t enough for such a vaccination strategy.”