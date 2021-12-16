Vegas Strip to hold New Year’s fireworks after 2020 hiaitus

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fireworks are returning to the Las Vegas Strip this New Year’s Eve with a theme pointed toward 2022 — Deuces Wild. Officials noted Thursday that last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, although thousands of revelers still congregated on casino-lined Las Vegas Boulevard. The eight-minute choreographed pyrotechnic display will add an eighth hotel-casino tower this year at Resorts World Las Vegas. New Year’s Eve is usually one of Las Vegas’ biggest events, drawing more than 300,000 people and filling the city’s more than 250,000 hotel rooms.