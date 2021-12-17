Melania Trump announces NFT venture

MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Former first lady Melania Trump launched a venture this week selling non-fungible tokens that must be paid for with Solan cryptocurrency, currently valued around $180 each. Trump said she will release NFTs “in regular intervals” on her website, with a portion of the proceeds going to foster children. The press release announcing the venture did not say what percentage of the revenue or pr will be donated. Aaron Dorfman, president and CEO of the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy, said when a company fails to disclose how much they are donating from a product or venture, “It’s a huge red flag.”