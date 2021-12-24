Business owners leave big tip for Albuquerque servers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two servers at an Albuquerque restaurant got a big surprise when a group of business owners left a $5,555 tip. It was the idea of Battle Tested Business, a local entrepreneurship and leadership organization. Founder Ramon Casaus told KOB-TV that he and his colleagues look for ways to invest back into the community. Casaus said after the recent dinner party, each person left a $505 tip. They called it “The 505 Dinner” in reference to Albuquerque’s area code. Battle Tested Business said on its Facebook page that local restaurants and their staff were devastated during the pandemic and that the group believes in the mission of helping in its own backyard.