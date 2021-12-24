South African minister objects to sale of Mandela’s cell key

By ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African Cabinet minister is urging the cancellation of an upcoming U.S. auction of a key to the Robben Island prison cell where Nelson Mandela, the country’s first Black president, was long jailed for his opposition to apartheid. The key is among Mandela memorabilia being sold by Guernsey’s auction house in New York on Jan. 28. Most of the items were provided by members of Mandela’s family to raise funds for a planned museum and garden around his grave, while the key is being sold by Mandela’s former jailer who became his friend. South Africa’s minister of culture said Friday he will take action to stop the key’s auction.