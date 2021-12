By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the U.S. will lift travel restrictions to eight southern African countries on New Year’s Eve. The restrictions imposed last month were meant to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant The Nov. 29 ban barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who had recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.