Nancy Keating, matriarch of influential family, dies at 94

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nancy Keating, matriarch of a large family with deep and philanthropic ties to the Cincinnati area, has died at age 94. Her son Mike Keating said in a email that she died peacefully at her home Friday. Keating was the wife of the late William J. Keating. He served in Congress in the 1970s and later led the Cincinnati Enquirer and served on the board of The Associated Press. Her brother-in-law Charles Keating was a key figure in the 1980s savings and loan crisis. She was a longtime soup kitchen and Meals on Wheels volunteer. Her husband attributed his success to her support.