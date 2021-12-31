US Postal Service recovers from poor holiday showing in 2020

By DAVID SHARP

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service pulled out all the stops to avoid a repeat of the 2020 holiday shipping disaster, and it worked. The Postal Service and several other private shippers reported that holiday season deliveries went smoothly, for the most part. ShipMatrix, which analyzes shipping package data, reported that nearly 97% of the Postal Service’s shipments were on time during a two-week period in December. ShipMatrix President Satish Jindel said shippers were better prepared than last holiday season. He said they were aided by a trend toward more people shopping in stores instead of ordering online this holiday season.