Tesla says it delivered record 936K vehicles in 2021, up 87%

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla says it delivered a record 936,000 vehicles last year, up 87% from its 2020 delivery count. The electric vehicle company announced its fourth-quarter production and delivery results Sunday, well before it plans to report its sales numbers from the same October-December period. The Austin, Texas-based carmaker says it delivered 308,600 vehicles in the final quarter of 2021, which is also a record for the company and thousands more cars than Wall Street analysts expected. Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives says the numbers are “jaw-dropping” given the ongoing global chip shortage affecting the automotive industry. He says the production increase was likely boosted by growing demand in China. 

