Hawaii upholds order requiring Navy to drain fuel tanks

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Department of Health is upholding the governor’s order requiring the Navy to drain massive World War II-era fuel tanks after oil leaking from the facility contaminated Pearl Harbor’s tap water. The department’s deputy director says she agrees with the conclusions of an official appointed by the department to review the facts of the case. A Navy spokesperson says the Navy is reviewing the decision. Hawaii law allows parties to appeal such decisions in the court system. The official who reviewed the case for the department concluded the tanks pose “an imminent threat to human health and safety or the environment.”