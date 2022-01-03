Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general recently issued subpoenas to former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices. Attorney General Letitia James’ office said in a court filing Monday that it is seeking testimony and documents from Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization. Trump has sued attempting to end the probe, which he says is politically motivated.