CDC urges ‘up to date’ shots; no ‘fully vaccinated’ change

By ZEKE MILLER and MIKE STOBBE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials say they are not changing the definition of being “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19. But they are urging Americans to stay “up to date” on their virus protection by getting booster shots when eligible. The move to keep the existing definition of fully vaccination — either two doses of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — comes as health officials warned of waning protections from the initial doses. The decision to keep the initial definition means that federal vaccination mandates for travel or employment won’t require a booster dose.