Ryan Seacrest still king of New Year’s Eve television

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Rockin’ Ryan Seacrest is still the king of New Year’s Eve television, no matter what Andy Cohen might say. Seacrest’s ABC show, celebrating its 50th anniversary, reached just under 20 million viewers for the hour surrounding the ball’s drop in New York City’s Times Square. That’s more than double what any other New Year’s television show received. A drunken Andy Cohen, co-hosting CNN’s coverage with Anderson Cooper, attracted attention for referring to “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers.” Sobered up two days later, Cohen said he regretted making the remark and that he really liked Seacrest. Cohen also blasted outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, which didn’t sit well with CNN executives.