Treasure hunters sue for records on FBI’s Civil War gold dig

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

Treasure hunters who believe they found a huge cache of fabled Civil War-era gold in Pennsylvania are now on the prowl for something as elusive as the buried booty itself: government records of the FBI’s excavation. Finders Keepers has filed a federal lawsuit against the Justice Department over its failure to produce documents on the FBI’s search for the legendary gold. The dig took place in 2018 at a remote woodland site in northwestern Pennsylvania. The FBI has long claimed the dig came up empty, but treasure hunters Dennis and Kem Parada aren’t so sure.