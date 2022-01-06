How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

More declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street, driving the market further into the red on the first week of the year. The S&P 500 wobbled between gains and losses for much of the day before closing slightly lower. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell, while small-company stocks bucked the trend and closed higher. Bond yields continued to rise a day after the Federal Reserve indicated it was ready to raise interest rates to fight off inflation.