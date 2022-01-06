Polish leader admits country bought powerful Israeli spyware

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s most powerful politician has acknowledged that the country bought powerful spyware from the Israeli surveillance software maker NSO Group. But Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s ruling conservative party, Law and Justice, denied that it was being used to target his political opponents. He said in an interview that the software, Pegasus, is now being used by secret services in many countries to combat crime and corruption and that “it would be bad if the Polish services did not have this type of tool.” Kaczynski made his comments in an interview to be published in the Monday edition of a weekly news magazine. Parts of the interview were published Friday.