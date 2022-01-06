Supply chain issues pressure Bed Bath & Beyond in 3Q

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter loss widened, with the home goods retailer saying supply chain issues are continuing to squeeze its business. The Union, New Jersey-based company lost $276.4 million, or $2.78 per share, for the three months ended Nov. 27. That compares with a loss of $75 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and other items, came to 25 cents per share. That’s below the breakeven results that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for.