Ryanair to close base at Germany’s Frankfurt Airport

BERLIN (AP) — Budget airline Ryanair says it will stop serving Germany’s busiest airport at the end of March and close its base there. Ryanair said Friday that it’s reallocating five planes it has based at Frankfurt Airport to other European airports that “have responded with lower airport charges to stimulate traffic recovery.” The airline complained that the German airport hasn’t provided incentives as the aviation industry struggles with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, but instead “has chosen to increase prices even further, making Frankfurt uncompetitive.” The Ireland-based company says passengers affected by cancellations will receive notifications and refunds “over the coming days.”